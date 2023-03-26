UGA football offers 4-star FSU target Jason Zandamela

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to four-star offensive line recruit Jason Zandamela.

Jason Zandamela is presently favored to commit to the Florida State Seminoles, per 247Sports. The four-star interior offensive lineman plays high school football for Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida.

Zandamela is ranked as the No. 218 recruit in the class of 2024. The Clearwater standout is the No. 13 interior offensive line prospect and the No. 36 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman has a massive 6-foot-11 wingspan according to his Twitter. Jason Zandamela plans to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

Interestingly, Zandamela is a former rugby player who spent his youth in Mozambique before moving to the United States.

Zandamela was excited to receive an offer from the back-to-back national champions. He announced his offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire