UGA football offers 4-star USC WR commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to wide receiver prospect Jason Robinson, who has committed to the USC Trojans. Robinson is a member of the class of 2024 and is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Robinson committed to USC on Sept. 25, 2021. The four-star receiver has scholarship offers from top college football programs like California, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, and many more.

The USC Trojans commit plays high school football for Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California. Will the 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver stick to his commitment?

The rising junior still has plenty of time to think about his college future. Robinson is ranked as the No. 245 recruit in the class of 2024. The crisp route runner is ranked as the No. 36 receiver.

Jason Robinson announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire