UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaden Reddell

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Jaden Reddell. Georgia is one of the latest schools to offer the four-star prospect.

Jaden Reddell plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound receiver has good size. Reddell is ranked as the No. 219 player in the class of 2024. He could also be considered a tight end due to his size. Reddell is the No. 11 player at his position and the No. 7 player in Missouri.

The four-star receiver has recently visited Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, and Missouri. Jaden Reddell has recent scholarship offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

The wide receiver/tight end recruit is excellent after the catch and has good speed. Reddell, who also plays basketball, is great at winning jump balls and has a large catch radius.

The Raymore-Peculiar star announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

I am extremely blessed to have received an offer from the University of Georgia!! @coach_thartley @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/tBFyWU1K6B — Jaden Reddell (@JadenReddell) December 6, 2022

