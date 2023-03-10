UGA football offers 4-star OT Max Anderson

There is no offseason for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is constantly recruiting. The Dawgs are looking to fill out the class of 2024 now that the class of 2023 has signed.

Georgia football already has secured commitments from nine players in the class of 2024. To date, Georgia has the nation’s best recruiting class in 2024 cycle.

One of Georgia’s latest offers is four-star offensive tackle recruit Max Anderson. Anderson plays high school football for Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas. Frisco is located north of Dallas.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle already has named his top schools.

I’m beyond thankful for the opportunities i have been given… with that being said here’s my top 12!!! pic.twitter.com/LrSvN8iWJA — 𝙼𝚊𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@MaxAnders0n1) February 10, 2023

Max Anderson still could be considering the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s the No. 183 player in the class of 2024 and the No. 11 offensive tackle. Anderson is the No. 31 recruit in Texas.

The four-star offensive tackle recently visited Oklahoma and has a future visit set with Tennessee. Will he schedule a visit to Athens to visit Georgia?

The Reedy lineman announced his offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

