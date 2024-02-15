UGA football offers 4-star OT, Notre Dame commit

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Will Black has been committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Dec. 2023. Despite Black’s commitment, the Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to the talented offensive lineman.

Will Black plays high school football for Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle has excellent size and is ranked as the No. 313 recruit in the nation. Black is considered the No. 29 offensive tackle and the second-ranked player in Connecticut, according to 247Sports.

Black is a multi-sport athlete. He’s also played basketball, hockey, and lacrosse. The Choate Rosemary Hall standout can bench press 315 pounds and has good strength. Black is a member of the class of 2025.

The four-star Notre Dame commitment announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs presently have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country despite having just five commitments. Notre Dame has 15 total commitments in the class of 2025 and the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire