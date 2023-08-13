UGA football offers 4-star edge Steve Mboumoua

Steve Mboumoua has reclassified to the class of 2024. Mboumoua is ranked as a four-star recruit, per On3.

Recently, the Georgia Bulldogs extended a scholarship offer to Mboumoua, who is an edge rusher. The four-star edge rusher is the No. 230 recruit in the country and the No. 20 player at his position.

Mboumoua, who has excellent strength, is a rising prospect in the recruiting world. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge has recently gained scholarship offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, and Florida.

The talented pass rusher plays high school football for Notre Dame in Quebec, Canada.

The four-star defender impressed Georgia coaches at a camp in July. He announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire