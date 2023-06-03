UGA football offers 4-star OL Avery Gach

Class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Avery Gach has received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Gach is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Avery Gach plays high school football for Wylie E. Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 181 recruit in the country. Gach is the third-ranked recruit in Michigan and rated as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the nation.

The Wylie E. Groves standout also plays defensive line. The four-star offensive tackle holds recent scholarship offers from Buffalo, Western Michigan, Alabama, West Virginia, and Miami.

Avery Gach went on spring visits to Ohio State, Michigan State, and Auburn.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to an excellent start in the class of 2025 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs already have commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the rising junior class. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles will be a key recruiter to watch for Avery Gach.

Avery Gach announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

