UGA football offers 4-star Maryland pass rusher

Georgia football has extended a scholarship offer to four-star Maryland pass rusher Dominic Nichols.

Nichols is a member of the class of 2024. He plays high school football for Oakdale High School in Ijamsville, Maryland, which is located west of Baltimore.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher is considered the No. 30 player at his position, per 247Sports. Dominic Nichols the No. 422 recruit in the country and the No. 12 player in Maryland.

The four-star pass rusher is currently projected to attend Penn State.

Georgia football an excellent recruit from Maryland in linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Dominic Nichols has recently visited Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Rutgers. The Oakdale standout has earned offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and more.

Nichols is a solid run defender. He displays excellent pursuit and is a strong contributor on special teams. College football coaches love players that are willing to help in all phases in the game.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to a strong start with the class of 2024.

The four-star edge rusher announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire