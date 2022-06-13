UGA football offers 4-star DL Jerod Smith

Head coach Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 defensive line recruit Jerod Smith. Smith, a four-star prospect, visited Georgia irn early June and received a scholarship offer from Kirby Smart.

Smith and other defensive line recruits most be impressed with Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming off a record breaking NFL draft and won the national championship last season. Georgia will look to continue its momentum into the 2022 college football season and throughout the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Jerod Smith plays high school football at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Smith is the second-ranked Connecticut prospect in the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 122 overall recruit and the No. 12 defensive line prospect in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman will continue to add to his frame throughout his high school career. Smith has already committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

Smith has scholarship offers from some elite college football programs like Alabama, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, UNC, and more. The four-star recorded 12 sacks last season and primarily plays defensive tackle.

He would be a 3-4 defensive end or 4-3 defensive tackle at the next level. Smith has some impressive film:

Film speaks for itself!! pic.twitter.com/tNvkJyMnCN — Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) January 9, 2022

The Loomis Chaffee star announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Will Jerod Smith commit to Georgia?

