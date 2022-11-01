UGA football offers 4-star RB J’Marion Burnette

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to running back recruit J’Marion Burnette, who is one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama.

J’Marion Burnette is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 running back in the class of 2024. Burnette is the No. 139 overall recruit and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back has scholarship offers from Missouri, UCF, Kansas, Texas, Penn State, among others. Burnette has recently visited Auburn. Will he schedule a visit to Athens before the season is over?

The four-star named a top-12 back in June, but stated that his recruitment remains open. J’Marion Burnette has good speed for a running back of his size. He may not have home run speed at the next level. Burnette has a similar build to Georgia running back Kendall Milton.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have five commitments from players in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have a good offensive foundation in the class of 2024. Georgia already has a commitment from four-star junior running back Tovani Mizell.

Burnette announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

AGTG✞…

Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Georgia…#Godawgs pic.twitter.com/kSCROhVl0y — J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) October 26, 2022

Congratulations to the young man from Alabama.

More!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire