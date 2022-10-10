UGA football offers 4-star DL Amare Adams

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2025 defenisve line recruit Amare Adams. Adams plays high school football for Lake City High School in Lake City, South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman is ranked as a four-star recruit. 247Sports considers Adams to be the No. 46 recruit in the nation in the class of 2025. Adams is the top-ranked recruit in South Carolina and the No. 6 prospect at his position.

Who is Amare Adams? Adams is a three-sport high school athlete. He plays basketball, football, and baseball for Lake City.

The talented sophomore attended the Georgia-Auburn game and was pretty impressed with the atmosphere. The class of 2025 defensive end has visited the University of South Carolina too.

Adams has scholarship offers from Florida State, South Carolina, and now Georgia. The four-star announced his offer from Kirby Smart and Georgia football via Twitter:

List

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released after Week 6

List

Kirk Herbstreit releases updated college football top-six

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire