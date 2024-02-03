UGA football offers 4-star safety Jireh Edwards

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star safety recruit Jireh Edwards. Edwards is a member of the class of 2026.

The elite safety prospect plays high school football for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. St. Frances Academy is one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Jireh Edwards is the No. 1 player in Maryland in the class of 2026. Edwards is the No. 5 safety and No. 63 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety recruit has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Maryland, Miami, Alabama and more top college football programs.

Jireh Edwards announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

It is still very early for the class of 2026. However, recruits are making decisions earlier and earlier these days, so it is not a bad idea to get into the mix for an elite prospect like Jireh Edwards.

