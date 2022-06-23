UGA football offers 3-star 2024 QB

The Georgia Bulldogs football program has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 quarterback recruit Ryan Puglisi. Georgia was impressed with Puglisi at the school’s football camp earlier this month.

Ryan Puglisi is a rising junior. Puglisi, who is ranked as a three-star recruit, plats high school football for Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound quarterback is one of the top recruits in Connecticut. 247Sports considers Puglisi to be the No. 28 quarterback in the class of 2024.

The three-star quarterback has received recent scholarship offers from Purdue, Alabama, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and more. Ryan Puglisi has the potential to have a sharp rise up recruiting rankings.

Puglisi also plays baseball in high school and has a strong arm.

The Avon standout announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

