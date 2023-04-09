UGA football offers 2025 WR Waden Charles

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are making moves with the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have the nation’s top ranked class of 2025. Georgia’s 2025 class features commitments from three five-star recruits.

Now, Georgia football has extended a scholarship to unranked wide receiver recruit Waden Charles. Charles, a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Somerset Academy Canyons in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver plays both offense and defense for his high school. According to his Twitter account, Waden Charles accumulated 53 receptions for 1,069 yards and nine total touchdowns as a sophomore. Additionally, the versatile athlete added 66 total tackles and three interceptions.

Charles holds recent scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Rutgers, Penn State, and Auburn. The 2025 receiver has good speed and also runs track.

The unranked receiver shows good acceleration in his tape (per Hudl). Waden Charles also serves as a punt returner for his high school.

Charles announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via his Twitter page:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire