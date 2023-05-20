UGA football offers 2025 RB Deondrae Riden

Four-star running back recruit Deondrae Riden is a state champion with over 20 scholarship offers. The back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs are the latest school to offer the talented class of 2025 running back.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is ranked as the No. 174 player in the country. Riden is the No. 16 player at his position and the No. 29 prospect in Texas, per 247Sports.

Deondrae Riden plays high school football for DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. DeSoto is located south of Dallas.

Deondrae Riden’s recruitment has really been heating up recently. He took spring visits to Texas and TCU.

On film, the DeSoto standout displays excellent balance through contact and sneaky good speed. The four-star’s recent scholarship offers include Georgia, Wisconsin, Grambling State, and Ohio State.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have four commitments from five-star recruits in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs landed a critical commitment from five-star class of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola in May.

Riden announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

More!

Packers hoping former Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt makes big jump in 2023 Darnell Washington says there 'ain't no roof' on George Pickens' potential Kirby Smart on Stetson Bennett and the Los Angeles Rams: 'He fits their scheme' Nakobe Dean on Eagles draft, Georgia players in Philly, and mindset for 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire