UGA football offers 2024 specialist Drew Miller

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 punter Drew Miller. Miller is one of the top specialists in the class of 2024.

Miller is currently an unranked recruit. The 2024 punter plays high school football for Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound specialist also plays goalie in soccer.

Drew Miller holds recent scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan, Army, and Air Force. The elite punter has taken recent visits to NC State, Georgia, and Iowa State.

Miller has an official visit planned with Georgia from June 16-18. Additionally, the Mediapolis standout will take an official visit to NC State on June 9-11.

The talented special teams recruit announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have verbal commitments from 11 recruits in the class of 2024. The Dawgs have freshman punter Brett Thorson on the roster currently, but it wouldn’t hurt to begin developing his replacement.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire