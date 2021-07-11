UGA football offers 2023 ATH Delano Franklin

The Georgia Bulldogs and running backs coach Dell McGee have offered a scholarship to athlete Delano Franklin. Franklin, who is a member of the class of 2023, plays high school football for Bishop Amat in La Puente, California.

Franklin is currently an unranked recruit. He’ll likely develop into a three or four-star athlete upon this time next year. Franklin is entering into this junior year in high school.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete has the build of a skill position player. Here are highlights from Franklin’s short sophomore season:

Short sophmore Covid football spring season. Only 4 games. Checked in the school 11 days before 1st game. Can't wait for fall season.https://t.co/EoEoDp5KuY — Delano Lee Franklin (@DelanoLee23) April 29, 2021

Franklin exhibits impressive ability in the return game and was primarily featured as a wide receiver last season. The unranked class of 2023 athlete has good ball skills and is pretty quick.

Franklin will improve as he adds to his frame. The Bishop Amat star has offers from Pittsburgh, FSU, Arizona State, and more. Franklin additionally plays high school baseball.

Delano Franklin announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via his Twitter account:

