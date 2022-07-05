UGA football narrowly misses out on a few commitments

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a strong recruiting month in June. The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation per 247Sports.

Georgia football has a chance to rise further in the class of 2023 recruiting rankings. The Dawgs have finished with one of the top recruiting classes in the country every year under Kirby Smart. The class of 2023 looks to be no different.

Rising seniors are making their commitments in droves right now. Unfortunately, Georgia missed out a few recent commitments.

Four-star wide receiver recruit Rico Flores committed to Notre Dame over Georgia and Ohio State. Notre Dame currently has the top ranked recruiting class in the country.

Flores announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish via Twitter:

Additionally, Georgia has missed out on a four-star defensive line prospect from Maryland. On July 4, Dashawn Womack committed to the LSU Tigers.

Womack, who plays at the same high school as Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter:

Womack committed to LSU over Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Head coach Brian Kelly and LSU have the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the country.

