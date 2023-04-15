UGA football DE named top returning sophomore at his position

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Mykel Williams has been named as the top returning sophomore at his position. Williams is currently injured and not able to participate in spring practice due to a foot injury.

Williams hopes to return to full strength this fall in time for Georgia’s season opener on Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2. Georgia football is coming off winning back-to-back national championships.

Mykel Williams, a former five-star recruit, helped put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in his true freshman season with the Dawgs. In 2022, Williams recorded 4.5 sacks and 28 total tackles.

Williams is expected to be Georgia’s top pass rusher for the 2023 college football season. The Bulldogs are currently thin at the edge position due to a number of injuries. However, Georgia has a lot of talent at outside linebacker and defensive end.

Mykel Williams came on strong at the end of the 2022 season. He finished the College Football Playoff with seven total tackles and 2.0 sacks across two games.

Bleacher Report considers Mykel Williams to be the top returning sophomore defensive end ahead of Wyoming’s Braden Siders. It notes that, like most Georgia defenders, Williams is no slouch at defending the run.

Per Pro Football Focus, his run-defense grade of 75.9 was first among freshman defensive ends. The outlet also ranks Williams as the fifth-best returning edge defender in the nation for 2023.

Mykel Williams has a lot of potential for improvement despite his outstanding freshman season. Williams could be a first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft if he keeps up his strong play.

