UGA football in the mix after Athens-area recruit backs off Army pledge. Here are his options

North Oconee senior football player Jack Kelly de-committed from Army on Monday.

The three-star recruit listed several reasons for the decision, including the 10-year commitment involved with choosing Army.

“There was a couple different things that went into that, but really, mainly, it just wasn’t, I don’t think, the right time for me to go to West Point,” said Kelly, made his Army verbal pledged in July. “I didn’t think the 10-year opportunity was the right decision for me right now.

"I may do that later in life, (the) opportunity (to serve) could still (be possible for me). I could always go to ranger school or something like that, if I feel I missed my calling.”

Kelly is now considering two college football programs: Georgia and Appalachian State.

Kelly received a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer from the Bulldogs in October. He said he’s been in contact with tight ends coach Todd Hartley and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and has been on a few visits to campus, including for the Ole Miss game. He also attended a practice, where he met several of Georgia’s current tight ends, including Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie.

“It’s Georgia,” Kelly said when asked why he’d go there as a walk-on rather than somewhere with a full scholarship. “There’s a couple different things that would help financially, but I mean, it’s Georgia. It’s the best team in the nation right now, and it would be such a good opportunity for me to go play football at the highest level (with them).”

Appalachian State offered Kelly a scholarship earlier this month. Kelly said he’s built a good relationship with Mountaineers assistant head coach/tight ends coordinator Justin Watts, and that Watts has been a huge help as he takes the next big step in his life.

Kelly's North Oconee teammate and good friend Tate Titshaw is going to Navy next fall. The pair expected to play against each other in college, but plans have changed — and there’s no hard feelings from either side, Kelly said. If anything, there’s relief and a newfound excitement.

“There will never be bad blood between us," Kelly said back in September. "There's no point in that. I love him a little bit too much and our families are too close to where we'd ever let something like a football game get in between (us)."

Kelly said he will make a commitment on Saturday afternoon.

North Oconee (12-0) travels to Benedictine (12-0) in Savannah, Ga., on Friday to face off in the Georgia High School Association state quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: North Oconee TE Jack Kelly de-commits from Army, sets decision date