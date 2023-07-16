UGA football in the mix for 4-star LB Chris Cole

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker recruit Chris Cole has named his top schools. Chris Cole has ascended up recruiting rankings throughout recent months.

The four-star linebacker considers Virginia Tech, Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, USC, Tennessee, Miami, and Penn State to be his top eight schools.

Chris Cole plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Virginia and the No. 58 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The elite linebacker has committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armour-All-America Game.

Cole has excellent speed. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker set a school record in the 60-meter dash recently. Chris Cole has great versatility. He plays safety and wide receiver in addition to linebacker. Chris Cole is a good student.

On film, Cole does a good job of driving on opposing ball carriers and is quick to diagnose plays. Cole is solid in coverage and plays well out in open space. He could be a box safety or a linebacker at the next level.

Chris Cole recently visited Georgia in June 2023.

The talented class of 2024 prospect announced his top eight schools via Twitter:

