‘UGA Football Live with JC Shelton’: Florida Prep Part 1 feat. UGA WR Tavarres King

Host J.C. Shelton chats with former Georgia receiver and NFL pro Tavarres King about his recruitment, career in Athens and the Dawgs’ 2022 receiver corps.

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

September 29, 2012; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tavarres King (12) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker John Propst (47) after a catch in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

Listen here, on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7kelMa1IYJgNa3x8o9Nb5q?si=b5545400b29b45fc

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

Also on the show:

Florida preview: Key stats ahead of Georgia’s rivalry matchup versus Florida on Oct. 29.

Vanderbilt review: Stats, analysis and takeaways from UGA’s win over the Commodores.

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest interviews with former Georgia LB Amarlo Herrera.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0BI2jpIxCfkBRWLkBe8gCM?si=874da4f192694e8b

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire