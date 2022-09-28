‘UGA Football Live with JC Shelton’: Georgia vs Missouri feat. UGA OT John Theus

Host J.C. Shelton breaks down Georgia’s win over Kent State, previews the Missouri matchup and is joined by former Bulldogs offensive tackle John Theus.

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (11) celebrates with Georgia offensive tackle John Theus (71) after a score against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Auburn beat Georgia 43-38. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

On the Week-5 episode, former All-SEC and NFL pro, John Theus, joins the show to share stories from his time in Athens, including his most memorable games, hostile SEC environments and when he decided to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Missouri Preview: Stats, players to watch and analysis on the Tigers.

CFB Roundup: Results around the SEC in Week-4.

