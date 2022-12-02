‘UGA Football Live with JC Shelton’: SEC Championship feat. UGA OT John Theus

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia offensive tackle John Theus and Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan ahead of UGA’s SEC Championship matchup with LSU.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats.

On the Championship Week episode, former Georgia tackle and NFL pro, John Theus, helps J.C. break down the SEC Championship, including key stats, players to watch, analysis and predictions.

Also on the show, Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan drops by to talk the semifinal game in Atlanta and the College Football Playoff expansion.

Georgia Tech review: Stats, analysis and takeaways from Georgia’s win in ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate.’

