‘UGA Football Live with JC Shelton’: Georgia vs South Carolina preview

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

Host J.C. Shelton breaks down Georgia’s 33-0 win over Samford and previews the Dawgs’ SEC opener at South Carolina.

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

 

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest interviews with Georgia great Aaron Murray:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories