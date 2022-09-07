‘UGA Football Live with JC Shelton’: Oregon Breakdown feat. UGA QB Aaron Murray

Host J.C. Shelton breaks down Georgia’s huge 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon and is joined by UGA great and the SEC’s all-time leading passer, Aaron Murray.

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Sep 28, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray (11) makes a call from the line in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the 2022 season with everything you need to be prepared for the Bulldogs’ matchups.

On the Week-2 episode, Murray stops by to share insights and predictions for Georgia’s 2022 season, including the matchup versus Oregon and the Dawgs’ biggest threats in the SEC East.

Listen here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

Also on the show:

Oregon Review: Stats, insight and analysis from the Dawgs win over the Ducks in Week-1.

CFB Roundup: How the SEC fared during opening weekend.

And check out one of our latest interviews with former Georgia receiver Rhett McGowan.

