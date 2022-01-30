‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: The Celebration

J.C. is joined by a couple of fellow college football fanatics to reminisce about the greatest Georgia football season since 1980!

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of the Sanford Stadium scoreboard at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This season we are releasing episodes each week, including interviews from some of the best Georgia Bulldogs of all time with news, breakdowns, rumors and more!

In our celebration episode, J.C. is joined by college football aficionados Al Studer and John Castaroni to reminisce on a great college football season that was capped off with Georgia’s first national title in 41 years.

Listen here on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts: