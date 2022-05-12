‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: Pays to Know Your Opponent

J.C. talks new NIL guidelines (Name, Image and Likeness), boosters, transfer portal, Arch Manning and more on a new episode streaming now!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This offseason we are releasing episodes bi-weekly, including interviews with current and former Bulldogs along with other personalities from the college football world.

On a new episode, J.C. is joined by Alabama insider John Castorani to break down the increasingly volatile world of NIL in college football and where No. 1 recruit Arch Manning might end up.

Lisent here, on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

Also on the show:

Offseason recruiting news – We get you caught up on where the Bulldogs stand with several top recruits.

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out our episode with new NFL draftee John Fitzpatrick: