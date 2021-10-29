‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: Georgia vs. Florida with Aaron Murray

J.C. is joined by Georgia – Florida Hall of Fame member Aaron Murray to talk UGA versus UF, the Georgia quarterback situation and college football playoff projections.

Oct 27, 2012; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray (11) celebrates after the game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. The Bulldogs won 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This season we are releasing episodes each week, including interviews from some of the best Georgia Bulldogs of all time with news, breakdowns, rumors and more!

On a new episode, former Georgia quarterback, the SEC’s all-time leading passer and CBS Sports’ analyst, Aaron Murray, stops by to talk all things Georgia football, playoff projections and what to look for versus Florida on Saturday.

Also on the show:

CFB Roundup – College football week-nine outlook.

Florida Preview – We get you set for gametime with stats, players to watch, predictions and more.

Dawgs in the NFL – Our top performing Bulldogs from week-eight NFL action.

Spread vs. J.C. – This year’s picks have an 25-10 record and J.C. makes five more picks for this weekend’s action.

