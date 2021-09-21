‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: Pastor of Disaster, Vanderbilt preview and Dawgs in the NFL

Former Georgia defensive end Ray Drew, the ‘Pastor of Disaster’, joins J.C. to talk his UGA career, his welcome to the SEC moment, big-time games in Sanford Stadium and this year’s dominant defense.

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Ray Drew (47) for a run in the third quarter of their game at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This season we will release episodes each week, including interviews from some of the best Georgia Bulldogs of all time with news, breakdowns, rumors and more!

On this week’s show, J.C. sits down with former Georgia defensive end Ray Drew, reviews Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina and previews UGA versus Vanderbilt.

Also on the show:

Updated Georgia injury report – Several key Bulldogs are on their way back from injury.

Dawgs in the NFL – Our top performing Bulldogs from week-two NFL action.

Spread vs. J.C. – Five college football picks against the spread.

