‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: Georgia TE John Fitzpatrick

J.C. is joined by Georgia tight end John Fitzpatrick, who shares his story of playing through UGA’s national title run with two broken feet.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end John FitzPatrick (86) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On a new episode, Georgia tight end John Fitzpatrick stops by to talk about his incredible story of playing through last season with two broken feet and explains his rehab and NFL future, along with reminiscing about the Bulldogs’ national title.

Fitzpatrick also mentions some young Bulldogs to watch for next season!

Spring practice news/notes – We get you caught up on all spring football news, including injuries, quarterback battle and key performers.

Dawgs in the NFL – Offseason NFL free agency news, including three former Bulldogs with new contracts.

