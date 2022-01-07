‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: National Championship with Rennie Curran and Brandon Boykin

J.C. is joined by former Georgia defensive greats Brandon Boykin and Rennie Curran to talk all things UGA football ahead of the Dawgs’ National Championship appearance!

October 29, 2011; Jacksonville FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Brandon Boykin (2) reacts after they beat the Florida Gators during the second half at EverBank Field. Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This season we are releasing episodes each week, including interviews from some of the best Georgia Bulldogs of all time with news, breakdowns, rumors and more!

On a very special episode, Curran and Boykin join J.C. to help figure out how Georgia can stop Alabama and Heisman winner Bryce Young in a rematch from the SEC Championship a month ago. Who better to give analysis than a couple of Georgia greats?

Nov 28, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Washaun Ealey (24), running back Carlton Thomas (30), linebacker Rennie Curran (35) and cornerback Vance Cuff (25) celebrate defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Listen here on Spotify:

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts:

Also on the show: