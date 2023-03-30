‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton’: Former Georgia RB Richard Samuel talks Mike Bobo, Stacey Searles

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia running back Richard Samuel!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here every week throughout the offseason to keep you up to speed on Georgia football.

In a new episode, former Georgia tailback Richard Samuel stops by to talk his recruitment, journey as a Bulldog and gives first-hand accounts of UGA offensive line coach Stacey Searles and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Also on the show:

Spring football updates: Georgia tight end out for spring

Recruiting updates: UGA loses four-star running back commit

