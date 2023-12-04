UGA football DE, former in-state recruit enters transfer portal

The first day of the NCAA’s transfer portal is an eventful one for Georgia football. Redshirt freshman defensive end C.J. Madden is among the latest to announce their likely departure from Athens, Georgia.

The former four-star prospect out of Ellenwood, Georgia, entered the transfer portal on Monday, marking the sixth Bulldog to enter the portal.

Madden came to Athens rated as the No. 16 edge and the No. 18 player in the state of Georgia in the 2022 recruiting class.

After redshirting his freshman season, Madden appeared in seven games in 2023, totaling three tackles. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire