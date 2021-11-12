UGA football flips another 4-star: DB Julian Humphrey

Four-star defensive back recruit Julian Humphrey has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs football program after previously being committed to the Florida Gators.

Julian ‘Julio’ Humphrey, a four-star class of 2022 cornerback, committed to UGA over LSU and Texas A&M.

Humphrey, who ranks as the nation’s No. 94 overall recruit and No. 12 cornerback, backed off his commitment to Florida in October. He was favored to commit to UGA.

It is yet another win for Georgia over the Gators for Kirby Smart. Georgia dominated Florida 34-7 on Oct. 30, and Florida lost an ugly 40-17 game to South Carolina last week.

Georgia Bulldogs also flipped class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Raymond Cottrell from Dan Mullen and Florida earlier this week.

The Dawgs have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama. Dan Mullen and Florida have the No. 22 class of 2022.

Humphrey plays for Clear Lake High School in Texas. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Houston, Texas, brought a bulldog to the ceremony when he announced his commitment to UGA.

Humphrey visited Georgia on Oct. 1, the weekend UGA hosted Arkansas. The four-star defensive back also recently visited Texas A&M.

Humphrey is another example of Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher battling on the recruiting trail in the class of 2022.

Dan Mullen and UF also recently lost a commitment from four-star linebacker Shemar James, the No. 70 player in the nation. James is considering Georgia and Alabama. Things seem to be unraveling right now for the Florida Gators.

