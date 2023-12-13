UGA football favored to land top transfer running back

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored to land a commitment from Trevor Etienne, who is one of the top transfer running backs in the nation. Etienne is transferring away from Florida.

247Sports ranks Trevor Etienne as the No. 14 player available in the transfer portal and the No. 1 running back. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is explosive and is a physical runner.

Florida fans weren’t happy to see Etienne enter the transfer portal and it will hurt even more for the Gators if he transfers to Georgia. As a sophomore, Trevor Etienne recorded 131 carries, 753 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns. Etienne is also a skilled pass catcher out of the backfield. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

On3 projects that Etienne will commit to Georgia, who On3 favors to land over several other schools. Georgia football is still looking for its first transfer commitment. The Bulldogs should be quite active in this transfer cycle considering how many outgoing players Georgia has.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire