UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium

One could argue tailgating is as much a part of college football as the game itself.

For Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU, that part will be noticeably absent. According to the frequently asked questions section on the CFP website, tailgating will not be permitted in any of the SoFi Stadium parking lots. The lots will, however, open at 10 a.m. local time and close two hours after the game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Reaction

It didn't take long for the college football landscape to react to the regulation. Chris Milton, father of Georgia tailback Kendall Milton, pointed out the website's language on Twitter.

He wasn't the only one, either. Several took to social media to voice their displeasure with the decision.

While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!https://t.co/IHw22tZE6U — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 5, 2023

SoFi will not allow any tailgating in their parking lots for the Natty.



🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 4, 2023

SoFi Stadium Should Never Be Allowed To Host A College Football Game Again After Not Allowing Tailgating For The National Championship https://t.co/EBQ6JiFsHk pic.twitter.com/N15h1PqUtv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 4, 2023

SoFi Stadium isn’t allowing tailgating for the National Championship. That’s a disgrace to college football. pic.twitter.com/WdFMG3l3fi — Action 247 (@TNAction247) January 4, 2023

Atlanta Braves' mascot Blooper even reached out to reason with LA Rams' mascot, Rampage.

.@RampageNFL I know you are a ram of reason, get Sofi Stadium to allow tailgating for the national championship. this could be a legacy cementing maneuver from you — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) January 4, 2023

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: College football landscape reacts to SoFi Stadium tailgating policy