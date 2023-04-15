UGA football drops hype video for 2023 spring game

It’s Saturday in Athens! Georgia football returns to a reduced capacity Sanford Stadium crowd on April 15. The Bulldogs’ spring game marks a new era of Georgia football.

Georgia is looking for a new starting quarterback to replace Stetson Bennett. Additionally, a new Uga is debuting and will be introduced in a pregame ceremony.

The Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, but have a lot of questions entering the 2023 season. The Dawgs also have an abundance of talent.

Spring has a different feel than fall. This is one of the only Saturdays until September with college football.

The 2023 Georgia football spring game can be watched on ESPN2. The spring game kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia football released a trailer to get Georgia fans fired up for the G-Day game:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire