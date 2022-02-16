UGA football cracks top schools for 5-star CB Cormani McClain

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star defensive back recruit Cormani McClain, who is a member of the class of 2023. McClain is the top-ranked corner in the country and the top-ranked recruit in Florida. McClain is the No. 3 recruit in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back prospect is from Lakeland, Florida, and plays football for Lake Gibson High School. McClain is a junior in high school.

The five-star has scholarship offers from top college football programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Miami and FSU. The Lake Gibson standout received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in Feb. 2021.

McClain has recently visited Georgia, Florida, and BYU. The 2023 cornerback named a top-five in November, but now considers it to be more of a top-eight (per On3).

Early in November, McClain named his top five schools. A couple of months later, that list has changed a little for the No. 1 CB in the country. Read more from On3's Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/91UEXwFF4R pic.twitter.com/es3kktoFcY — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 7, 2022

McClain ranks Alabama, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, BYU, Ohio State, and Michigan in his top schools. Where will he go?

The five-star exhibits impressive ball-skills. He does a good job of elevating and locating the football as a wide receiver in this video.

McClain plays both wide receiver and defensive back. He played alongside FSU signee Sam McCall last season for Lake Gibson.