UGA football among top schools for 4-star OL Madden Sanker

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for four-star offensive line recruit Madden Sanker. Sanker is ranked as the No. 83 recruit in the class of 2023. Sanker is the sixth-ranked recruit in Georgia and the No. 3 interior offensive line prospect in the country.

The Dawgs offered Sanker when he was among the numerous elite prospects visiting the University of Georgia in June 2021. Georgia football currently has seven commitments in the class of 2023 including two offensive linemen.

Madden Sanker is a key in-state prospect who plays football for South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior offensive line prospect announced his top 10 schools via his Twitter account:

Beyond blessed to be where I am!!! As of right now these will be the top schools I will be focusing on please respect my decision! @Mansell247 @SUMOROBINSON @rledits24 @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/ol2YON3mhl — Madden Sanker (@MaddenSanker) April 3, 2022

Madden Sanker puts Georgia, UNC, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Miami, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Michigan State in his top schools.

The four-star offensive lineman has scholarship offers from programs across the nation like Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, Duke, Vanderbilt and more.

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to keep the Douglasville product in the state of Georgia. Sanker has been invited to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

Story continues

Check out some of his 2020-2021 highlights with South Paulding:

List