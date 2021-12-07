UGA football among top schools for 4-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite class of 2023 recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.

Baxter Jr. is a four-star prospect. He plays high school football for Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds. The four-star running back has been invited to the 2023 Under Armour All-America game.

Baxter Jr. primarily plays running back for Edgewater and returns punts. He runs with good balance and makes strong cuts. The four-star prospect has a powerful stiff arm.

Baxter Jr. has taken visits to Florida and Florida State. The four-star prospect grew up a Florida State fan and originally committed to the Seminoles, but backed off his decision in April 2021.

The Edgewater football star announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

Cedric Baxter Jr. ranks Georgia, FSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, Ohio State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Arkansas in his top 12 schools.

Baxter Jr. is the No. 93 recruit in the country. He’s considered the No. 4 running back in the class of 2023.

