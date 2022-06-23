UGA football in 5-star DB’s final four

The Georgia Bulldogs have made five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell’s top four schools. Mitchell is already an accomplished high school athlete in Alabaster, Alabama.

The five-star defensive back considers Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M to be his top schools. Mitchell is favored to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide per 247Sports.

In 2020, Mitchell won a state championship (Class 7A) in dramatic fashion with Thompson High School. Mitchell has won three state championships during his impressive high school career. The talented five-star recruit is a rising senior and received immense recruiting interest from some of the nation’s top college football programs.

Thompson defensive back Tony Mitchell (3) breaks up a pass intended for Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game. [Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News]

Tony Mitchell is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2023 and the No. 15 overall prospect. Mitchell is the No. 2 recruit in Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender has desirable size for a cornerback prospect.

Mitchell no longer is strongly considering some of his previous top schools like LSU, Clemson, Florida, and Oregon.

The Alabaster standout announced his latest list of top schools via his Twitter account:

