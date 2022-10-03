UGA, Florida football in top schools for 4-star Adarius Hayes

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are in the top schools of four-star class of 2024 pass rusher Adarius Hayes.

Hayes plays high school football for Largo High School in Largo, Florida. The elite outside linebacker is the No. 40 recruit in the junior class. Hayes is not far from being ranked as a five-star recruit.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound edge rusher is the No. 7 player at his position and the No. 11 recruit in Florida. Georgia football offered Hayes a scholarship in April, 2022.

Adarius Hayes puts Georgia, Florida, UCF, Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma in his list of top schools.

Hayes has recently visited the Florida Gators. The four-star has numerous scholarship offers and plans to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

The Largo standout named his top eight schools via Twitter:

I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going to be posting my top 8🙏🏾🫣#TrustTheProcess @LargoFootball @ChadSimmons_ @Hayesfawcett3 @On3Recruits 🔥💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/pmv1g9lovD — Adariushayes24 (@adariushayes24) September 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire