What UGA fans need to know for championship parade

It’s Saturday in Athens!

Georgia football returns to Sanford Stadium for another day, but this time it is for yet another championship celebration. Back-to-back championships means back-to-back championship parades.

Georgia fans will get one last chance to see players like Christopher Smith and Stetson Bennett in Sanford Stadium before they focus on preparing for 2023 NFL draft.

For those unable to attend, the event can be streamed on georgiadogs.com, SEC Network+, and Facebook Live.

What do Georgia fans and students need to know about the championship parade?

When?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia championship parade will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Athens, Georgia. The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and ends in Sanford Stadium at 2:00 p.m. ET. Dawg Walk is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Where?

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

The parade will begin on Lumpkin Street near Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The route goes to Sanford Stadium. Lumpkin Street will be closed to the public during the parade.

Ticket sales information

Here’s the ticket sales information that Georgia fans need to know, per georgiadogs.com.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holder and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning January 10th at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 12 via georgiadogs.com.

Consider it another gameday

All regular gameday procedures will be in place and campus opens for visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Georgiadogs.com spells out the parking situation for Bulldog fans:

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

More information available

More information regarding construction in the stadium, what gates are open, etc. is available here.

Get ready! Our championship celebration is this Saturday! More Information:https://t.co/j45EwJn90f pic.twitter.com/9h0rB72tWx — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire