UGA defensive backs coach not coaching vs. Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who accepted the head coach job at Syracuse, will not be coaching Georgia football in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Georgia is now looking for a new defensive backs coach. The Bulldogs can lean on Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp’s expertise (both are former Georgia defensive backs) against Florida State.

Fran Brown coached the Bulldogs in the SEC championship and likely would have done double duty if Georgia made the College Football Playoff. Brown explained why he would not coach in the Orange Bowl.

I won’t go back. I’m here to support my guys, I’m here to do everything possible. I hope he still gives me my check because we did help make the game. I’m completely here. I’m locked in here. We’re recruiting. We’re trying to have official visits coming up this weekend. We’re full tilt, man.

It is not a surprise that Brown will miss the Orange Bowl. Brown faces unique challenges at Syracuse and one of them is getting a talented roster. Syracuse will try to retain its own roster, add transfers, and sign top recruits over the next few weeks.

