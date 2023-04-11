New Uga debuting at Georgia football spring game

A new Uga mascot is scheduled to make its debut at Georgia football’s 2023 spring game on April 15. Uga XI, who is known as Boom, is ready to take over the hearts of fans throughout Sanford Stadium.

Boom is the latest white English bulldog to represent the University of Georgia.

Boom is rumored to have an interest in air conditioned dog houses and a penchant for ice packs on hot, sunny days. Uga XI will be introduced during pregame ceremonies shortly before the 4 p.m. EDT kickoff. The G-Day game will be televised on ESPN2.

Georgia football announced the news of the latest Uga via Twitter:

Boom will have high expectations from the start. He succeeds Uga X, who is coming off winning back-to-back national championships. He won the most of any Uga.

The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history. Que was two and half years old when he began his reign as Georgia’s beloved mascot in 2015. He compiled an impressive 91-18 record, which included back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, two SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls.

If everything goes as planned, Boom will make his regular-season debut at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 2 against Tennessee-Martin.

