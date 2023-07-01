UGA, CFB community rallies around David Pollack after ESPN layoff
ESPN recently laid off a number of reporters, analysts, and commentators in an effort to cut costs. Included in the layoffs is former Georgia Bulldog legend David Pollack.
David Pollack began working on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in 2011. He served as a college football analyst and was an excellent personality for the network.
Pollack will certainly land on his feet. He has a lot of talent and got a bunch of exposure during his time with ESPN.
One sweet memory David Pollack will have is that the final college football game he covered at ESPN was a 65-7 national championship victory win for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Much of the college football community was not happy with David Pollack leaving ESPN.
Pollack has the right mindset following his ESPN departure
Anything big happen today? 🤣 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/XvXnPXhgb7
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) July 1, 2023
David Pollack's final college football game with ESPN
In David Pollack’s last appearance on a college football set, he looked Nick Saban in the eye & told him Georgia has taken over college football.
Like a boss. pic.twitter.com/tzufdChrFG
— Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) June 30, 2023
GameDay won't be the same without Pollack
I said last year that College GameDay was transitioning away from David Pollack and more toward Pat McAfee. I didn't watch it much but the camera time seemed to tell the story. Pat has energy and is well loved, But I watch Pollack for insights and film notes about college games.
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) June 30, 2023
Saturdays won’t be the same without David Pollack
ESPN has lost their mind pic.twitter.com/OO6UYPtarL
— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) June 30, 2023
List of ESPN's layoffs
ESPN layoffs include:
Jalen Rose
Todd McShay
Jeff Van Gundy
Mike Breen
Mark Jackson
Suzy Kolber
Max Kellerman
Steve Young
David Pollack
Matt Hasslebeck
Keyshawn Johnson
Jason Fitz
LaPhonso Ellis
Rob Ninkovich
Ashley Brewer
Joon Lee
Jordan Cornette
More expected today.
SAD.
— Double BB🌟 (@BBsBigHouse1) June 30, 2023
There is a lot of talent on this list.
Many folks will miss Pollack's knowledge of the game
I cannot believe ESPN laid off David Pollack. He’ll certainly be fine and have plenty of opportunities ahead of him, but this is the network the SEC has bet its future on. I hope the league knows what it’s doing.
— Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) June 30, 2023
David Pollack was the last student of football on the College Gameday desk.
That show WILL miss the Xs and Os. Kirk can only carry so much weight. pic.twitter.com/EPYjgRNg2R
— Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) June 30, 2023