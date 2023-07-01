UGA, CFB community rallies around David Pollack after ESPN layoff

ESPN recently laid off a number of reporters, analysts, and commentators in an effort to cut costs. Included in the layoffs is former Georgia Bulldog legend David Pollack.

David Pollack began working on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in 2011. He served as a college football analyst and was an excellent personality for the network.

Pollack will certainly land on his feet. He has a lot of talent and got a bunch of exposure during his time with ESPN.

One sweet memory David Pollack will have is that the final college football game he covered at ESPN was a 65-7 national championship victory win for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Much of the college football community was not happy with David Pollack leaving ESPN.

Pollack has the right mindset following his ESPN departure

Anything big happen today? 🤣 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/XvXnPXhgb7 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) July 1, 2023

David Pollack's final college football game with ESPN

In David Pollack’s last appearance on a college football set, he looked Nick Saban in the eye & told him Georgia has taken over college football. Like a boss. pic.twitter.com/tzufdChrFG — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) June 30, 2023

GameDay won't be the same without Pollack

I said last year that College GameDay was transitioning away from David Pollack and more toward Pat McAfee. I didn't watch it much but the camera time seemed to tell the story. Pat has energy and is well loved, But I watch Pollack for insights and film notes about college games. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) June 30, 2023

Saturdays won’t be the same without David Pollack ESPN has lost their mind pic.twitter.com/OO6UYPtarL — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) June 30, 2023

List of ESPN's layoffs

ESPN layoffs include: Jalen Rose

Todd McShay

Jeff Van Gundy

Mike Breen

Mark Jackson

Suzy Kolber

Max Kellerman

Steve Young

David Pollack

Matt Hasslebeck

Keyshawn Johnson

Jason Fitz

LaPhonso Ellis

Rob Ninkovich

Ashley Brewer

Joon Lee

Jordan Cornette More expected today. SAD. — Double BB🌟 (@BBsBigHouse1) June 30, 2023

There is a lot of talent on this list.

Many folks will miss Pollack's knowledge of the game

I cannot believe ESPN laid off David Pollack. He’ll certainly be fine and have plenty of opportunities ahead of him, but this is the network the SEC has bet its future on. I hope the league knows what it’s doing. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) June 30, 2023

David Pollack was the last student of football on the College Gameday desk. That show WILL miss the Xs and Os. Kirk can only carry so much weight. pic.twitter.com/EPYjgRNg2R — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) June 30, 2023

