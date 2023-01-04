Tigers miss the cut for 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, top uncommitted target

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Inflation in France unexpectedly dropped well below 7% in December from a record high a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis. The French data added to recent evidence of easing price pressures in the euro zone after Germany's inflation fell for a second month in a row in December, and following lower Spanish inflation figures released last week. French bond yields eased and European stocks gained after the new data, on the prospect that Europe's inflation crisis may be subsiding.