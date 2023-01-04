Tigers miss the cut for 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, top uncommitted target
Harbor will be heading elsewhere, barring a major change.
He’s the highest-rated defensive signee in South Carolina’s 2023 class and one of five Gamecocks in today’s Under Armour All-America Game.
The College Football Playoffs produced two amazing semifinals. College Football Fix recaps the Peach and Fiesta Bowl and preview the title game.
On Tuesday in Orlando over 100 of the top Senior football players from around the country played in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
Brian Kelly's first year is in the books. Here are some final thoughts as LSU prepares for 2023.
"Imma tell my kids about this one day," safety Joe Foucha said. "We beat Drew Brees!"
The Tigers needed an influx of talent in 2022, and Brian Kelly's portal strategy worked wonders.
After losing most of its 2022 starting offensive line, Florida is looking to replenish the trenches through the transfer portal.
Bowl game rankings - how good were they? Ranked from the worst to the best, here's our review of all the bowl games.
We joined @TJAltimore @TPrangleyJr and @LBCTrojan for one last #USC show at the @VoiceOfCFB this season. It was spirited. Get your Alex Grinch analysis here:
Texas made significant strides in terms of home attendance numbers this season.
The Texas Longhorns have the best college football helmet in the nation according to your votes.
USC needs defensive help, and former target Anthony Lucas, a freshman edge rusher, has decided to transfer from Texas A&M after one year. Can the Trojans pounce?
Notre Dame 2022: 5 Things We Learned
How do the Big 12 coaches finish in Pat's final conference power rankings of 2022?
What will the Coaches Poll Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
Looking to add another Pac-12 offensive lineman, the Sooners are expected to host Stanford transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse.
