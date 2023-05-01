UGA basketball adds transfer center Russel Tchewa

The Georgia Bulldogs are remaining active in the transfer portal. Georgia basketball coach Mike White and the Bulldogs just added another commitment. 7-foot, 280-pound center Russel Tchewa is transferring to Georgia from USF.

Tchewa, who has played four seasons of NCAA basketball, was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019. Tchewa began his college career at Texas Tech, but he seldom saw the floor. He then transferred to USF after his freshman season.

The lengthy center averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game for the USF Bulls last season. USF finished the season 14-18. Despite Russel Tchewa’s size, he only averaged 0.3 blocks per game last year.

Former South Florida Bulls center Russel Tchewa could start for UGA basketball in 2023-2024. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Russel Tchewa gives Georgia basketball a much needed interior presence. He joins VCU forward Jalen DeLoach and Illinois forward RJ Melendez in transferring to the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire