UGA baseball tops UNCW with grand slam, offensive surge

The Georgia Bulldogs topped the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a 11-2 victory to remain on the winner’s side of the bracket in the Athens Regional. Georgia is 2-0 to start the regional with wins over Army and UNC Wilmington.

Georgia infielder Kolby Branch hit a historic grand slam in the second inning. Branch’s grand slam was hit fourth of the season, which is the most in any individual season in Georgia baseball history.

“When Corey (Collins) can set the tone like that, it’s good to see,” said Kolby Branch on Corey Collins, who opened the game with a solo home run. “He steps up there and, he’s done it too many times this season, the way he gets on the line and just lights the room up and makes everyone calm down just a tad. It’s good to see.”

Georgia’s pitching staff held UNC Wilmington in check. The Bulldogs got a decent start from Kolten Smith who allowed two runs and four hits over four innings. Smith struggled with control and walked six batters.

Georgia’s win over UNC Wilmington brings the Bulldogs one step closer to advancing out of the Athens Regional. Georgia will play against the winner of Game 5 of the Athens Regional between Georgia Tech and UNC Wilmington on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The regional final will be televised on ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire